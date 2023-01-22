LEVINSON, James Ross



Age 80, of Harrison Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 20, 2023.



Jim was a good man. He was smart, kind, sympathetic, ethical, Jewish, funny and more. He loved to cook, loved to hug, loved to play catch, loved to kvetch, loved to give, loved a game of Scrabble, loved to be there for others, loved his wife and kids, loved his books and loved his road trips. He was born, worked, lived, loved and died in the city of Dayton and he will be missed more than we can possibly say.



Jim, the child of Jule and Rose Matusoff Levinson, was the youngest of three boys, all proud graduates of Fairview High School. His older brothers, Richard and Rabbi Stephen Levinson predeceased him.



Jim grew up slinging chickens at Tasty Bird, the family poultry business. He loved to reminisce about the years he spent driving a truck delivering chickens and eggs, selling wing-dings at the Tasty Bird stores and working at the Arcade stall.



Jim studied Political Science at Brandeis University, received a Masters Degree from Hebrew University in Jerusalem and earned his law degree at the University of Cincinnati.



He was a lifelong member of Temple Israel and an ardent supporter of the State of Israel. His in-depth study of the Holocaust inspired him to seek a career which would allow him to give voice to victims who could not speak for themselves.



He served as the regional director for the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and found his true calling as an Assistant Montgomery County Prosecutor under Lee Falke and Mat Heck. As head of the Violent Crimes Division, he was respected for his dedication, his eloquence in the courtroom, his incredible moral compass, and his willingness to mentor younger colleagues.



As passionate as he was as a lawyer, nothing held more joy for Jim than his role as a father and grandfather. He was well-known for his sweet lullabies and imaginative bedtime stories.



Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Meredith Moss Levinson (whom he met in kindergarten); his children Stephen (Hannah) of Oakwood, and Joel (Randi) Levinson of Loule, Portugal, his treasured grandchildren, Mortimer, Noah, Hubert, and Dahlia, his sisters-in-law Rose Levinson and Phylis Walt and his nieces, nephews and cousins.



A funeral service will be held at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 22. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dayton chapter of Hadassah Hospital, P.O. Box 292815, Dayton, Ohio 45429.



May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.



Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

