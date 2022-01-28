LEWIS, Katherine



94, passed away January 21 at the Forum at Knightsbridge



Assisted Living in Columbus, Ohio. She was born July 4th, 1927, in Cleveland, the eldest of two children born to



Edward J. Mueller and Selma (nee Juergens) Mueller.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved



husband Roy, and her sister, Helen (Alan) Gilbert. She is



survived by her three daughters, Anne (John) Sullivan of Centerville, Carolyn Lewis of Cincinnati, and Dr. Katherine (Craig) Fernandez of Columbus; two granddaughters, Julia Sullivan of Louisville, KY, and Maria Sullivan of Centerville; nephew Lewis Gilbert; and nieces Janet Gilbert and Martha Hiat.



Katherine was raised in Cleveland, Ohio, by a loving family. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1945 and went on to attend Bowling Green State University where she studied Medical Technology. To gain experience in that area she took a summer job as a laboratory technician at the



University of Cincinnati. There, she met her future husband, Roy, who was a medical student working in the same



laboratory.



After graduating from Bowling Green she married Roy Lewis in 1949 and they moved to Iowa City, Iowa, where he



completed an internship in Anesthesiology while she worked as a lab technician. Several years later they moved to Xenia and eventually Beavercreek, where she devoted her time to raising her three daughters. She was also employed as an



administrative assistant at Trinity Community for many years.



She had many interests including reading, sewing, gardening, and traveling. She enjoyed playing classical music on the



piano. She was an excellent cook, spending many hours tirelessly and lovingly perfecting her recipes, whether preparing them for an impromptu family meal or a large holiday gathering. She was giving and selfless by nature, and always conscientious in her devotion to family. She was a kind woman and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.



The family is grateful for the care and companionship that staff and friends of The Forum at Knightsbridge provided for many years. The family would also like to express appreciation for the services provided by Compassionate Caregivers Home Care and National Church Residences Hospice.



A private family service will be held on February 1st with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Bowersville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions may be made to National Church Residences Hospice (https://www.national



churchresidences.org/donate/hospice/) or the charity of your choice. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia.)

