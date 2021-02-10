LIPPS, Polly Lou



Age 77, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on April 15, 1943, in Orkney, KY, the daughter of the late Jack and Ethel (Gayheart) Dye. Polly was married to Joseph B. Lipps, Jr., and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2009. She was a Manager at Richard's Pizza where she worked for 22 years. Polly is survived by her children, Joseph, Ashley, and Brandon (Maggie) Lipps; grandchildren, Cameron, Emma Jo, Teigen, Greycen, and Alyjah Lipps; siblings, Judy Guffey, Jackie (Randy) Bollinger, Ricky (Jill Paramore) Dye, Marlene Sword, James Robert Dye, Willie Dye, Gregory (Esther) Dye, Rodney (May) Dye, and Lawrence (Kay) Dye; and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; several siblings; and brothers-in-law, Don Guffey and Ivle Sword. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 2pm until 4pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Funeral Service will be held at 4pm on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Philpot officiating. Cremation will follow. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com