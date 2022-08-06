LISTON, Stephanie A.



Stephanie A. Liston, 57, passed away 15, Jul. 2022. She was born 30, Jun. 1965, in Xenia, OH, to Gerald A. Liston, dec'd and Patricia A. (Thompson) McCarty. She graduated from Belmont HS in 1984 and worked as a prep cook in a restaurant. She married Jerry L. Smith in 1990. She attended New Hope Christian Church, 512 Xenia Ave., Dayton, OH, where her memorial service will be held from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, 18, Aug. 2022. Survivors: son, Jordan E. (America Walker) Liston, brother Gerald M. Liston, mother Patricia A. McCarty, 2 grandchildren, Arilynn and Liam Liston and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

