dayton-daily-news logo
X

LISTON, Stephanie

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

LISTON, Stephanie A.

Stephanie A. Liston, 57, passed away 15, Jul. 2022. She was born 30, Jun. 1965, in Xenia, OH, to Gerald A. Liston, dec'd and Patricia A. (Thompson) McCarty. She graduated from Belmont HS in 1984 and worked as a prep cook in a restaurant. She married Jerry L. Smith in 1990. She attended New Hope Christian Church, 512 Xenia Ave., Dayton, OH, where her memorial service will be held from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, 18, Aug. 2022. Survivors: son, Jordan E. (America Walker) Liston, brother Gerald M. Liston, mother Patricia A. McCarty, 2 grandchildren, Arilynn and Liam Liston and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
LEWIS, Ralph
3
Stokley, Garry Wayne
4
CHESSER, Minday
5
ROSS, Lewi
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top