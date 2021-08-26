LITTLEJOHN,



Nelson Junior



Age 90 of Enon, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at home while surrounded by his loving family. Nelson was born the son of Henry N. and Pauline L. (Murphy) Littlejohn on June 24, 1931, in Waverly, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his parents. Nelson is survived by his beloved wife Rose (Hornberger) Littlejohn of 66 years; daughter Diana (Donald) Lee of Enon; son Nelson H. (Pam) Littlejohn of South Charleston; sister Carol Glenn; grandchildren Angela Carper, Michael Lee, and Derek Littlejohn; great-grandchildren Austin, Abigail, and Shelby; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Nelson was a loving husband, dad, grandpa, and friend. He will be missed by all of those who love him. Nelson was a proud member of the United State Army serving during the Korean War. Nelson was the owner of Littlejohn Construction, providing concrete work all around the county. He was a member of several



Corvette Clubs, lifetime member of American Motorcyclist



Association, and lifetime member of the VFW Post 8437 in Enon. Nelson was a busy man but enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family. Friends may call on



Friday, August 27, 2021, from 11 AM – 12 PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, 838 E. High St., where a funeral service will be held in his honor at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Enon Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



