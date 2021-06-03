LOCKWOOD, Zelma



Zelma Lockwood, passed away peacefully in her sleep



Monday, May 31, at the age of 93. She was born March 21, 1928, in rural Champaign County and she lived her entire life in Terre Haute and Urbana. Zelma had an infectious zest for life, a beautiful spirit, and deep love for her family and friends. She was known for her dependability, her sense of



humor, and her warmth and empathy. Zelma worked at Crowell-Collier for several years before marrying Robert Lockwood, Jr., her husband of 67 years and working full-time raising two children. Later in life she worked as a cook in the Urbana City Schools. Zelma was an excellent cook, seamstress, and quilter. She appreciated beauty and was an avid gardener and housekeeper. Most



importantly, she was a devoted, loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her father Warren Rhodes and mother Mary Rhodes, brothers Harold Rhodes and Nelson Rhodes and sister Sara Crabill. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lockwood, Jr., daughter Brenda Olen, her husband Carl Olen, and their sons Derek Olen and Casey Olen, and son Rod Lockwood, his wife Margie Spino and his daughter Kelsey Breitenbach and her husband Joe Breitenbach. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Walter & Lewis Funeral Home in



Urbana. Services will be at the funeral home at 3 p.m.



followed by a brief graveside service and burial at Terre Haute Cemetery. Donations in Zelma Lockwood's honor can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

