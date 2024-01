Logan, John F.



John Logan, 90, of Kettering passed away January 14, 2024. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am Thursday January 25th at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering. For John's complete obituary and service information please refer to https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com/obituaries/John-Logan.



