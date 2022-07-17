LOHREY, Carol Ann



82 of Dayton, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Springfield Masonic Community. Carol was born November 12, 1939, in Dayton to Daniel and Margaret (Kinzig) Ryan who preceded her in death, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry Boltz and first husband/friend Robert "Bob" Lohrey.



Carol leaves to cherish her memory two daughters and sons-in-law, Bobbie (Paul "Doug" Drake) Lohrey and Becky (Bill) Kilpatrick, two grandchildren Megan and Benjamin Kilpatrick, her sister, Mary (Ryan) Campbell and brother, Daniel Ryan, Jr., her three nieces and friends.



Carol graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton. She worked at the Dayton Area Heart and Cancer Society and the Stockyard's Inn Restaurant. She was best known for her love of animals and the Christmas Holiday Season.



Contributions in memory of Carol may be made to the ASPCA or the Humane Society. Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Carol or leave a special message for her family, please visit:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com