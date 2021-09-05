LONG-DIXON, Inez



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



August 31, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, at Freedom Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 6540 N. Main St., Dayton, Ohio 45415, with Pastor Frederick Hayes officiating. Walk-through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com