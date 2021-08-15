dayton-daily-news logo
LONG, Margie

LONG, Margie

Age 82, of Hillsboro, OH, and formerly of West Alexandria, OH, passed away Sunday,

August 8, 2021, at her

residence. She was born

August 20, 1938, to the late Charlie and Dorothy Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years,

Samuel Long, Jr.; brothers

Kenneth and Robert Brewer, Edison Brewer; sister May McCoy. She is survived by her brothers Jimmy and Chuck Brewer; niece Connie (Keith) Rutherford and their four girls Cristina, Jennifer, Natalie and Mackenzie; grandchildren

Ashley (Zach) Wilcox, Michael (Emmie) Kash, and Joseph

(Shelby) Kash; and eight great-grandchildren; She is also

survived by several other nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Online condolences and

