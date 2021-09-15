LOOS, Marshall Allen



Marshall Allen Loos, age 87 of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Woodland Country Manor in Milford Township. He was born on October 12, 1933, in Okeana, Ohio, the son of



Marshall and Carrie (Glasscock) Loos. He graduated from



Morgan School and served in the U.S. Air Force. Allen was employed for many years as a transmission specialist at Ford Motor Company and was a member of the United Auto Workers Union. He was also a member of the Okeana United Methodist Church. He enjoyed farming and loved spending time with his family. He is



survived by his two children, Alana (Greg) Bayzath and



Timothy Allen (Debora) Loos; four grandchildren, Kerry (Beth)



Henderson, Kelly Rose (Steve) Cabral, Grace Kelly Bayzath, and Anna (Nathan) Heinze; four great-grandchildren, Josafina Cabral and Lane, Luke, and Molly Heinze; and many other



loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Betty (Wilson) Loos; his parents; and one



sister, Helen (Harry) Clark. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10 am until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Burial will follow in New



London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers,



memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com