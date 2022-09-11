LORENZ, Eleanor



April 5, 1929 - September 4, 2022



Age 93, of Mason, Ohio, passed away September 4, 2022, at her residence. Born April 5, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Hilda Hargreaves. Her husband Donald preceded her in death in 2008. She was a longtime member and deacon at the First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, Ohio. She is survived by her daughters, Irene Herrmann and Jennifer Gibbons, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 24th at 10AM at First Presbyterian Church, Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church, Middletown or to your favorite charity.

