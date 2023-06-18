Love (Bohannon), Judy C



LOVE, Judy, age 76, passed away suddenly June 14, 2023. She was born January 7, 1947 in Monterey, Tennessee to Dock and Lula (Haney) Bohannon. She retired from the Dayton Board of Education in 1997. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for 43 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Dock and Lula; her husband Mike "Poppy" Nichols; her brothers Bill Bohannon, Dock Bohannon, Donnie Bohannon; her baby brother Andrew Bohannon; her sisters Allie B. Matheny, Geneva Austin, Gerri Jackson; her daughter Joyann Baldwin; and her special niece Mary Evans. She is survived by her daughter Lisa (Rick) Pruitt; her son Joal (Terri) Baldwin; her brother David Bohannon; her grandchildren Amber (Miguel) Perez and her father Ron Bryant, Molly (Skyler) Baldwin, Matthew (Shelby) Snyder, and Isaiah; her great-grandchildren Selena, Justin, Harley, Meilani; her special sister-in-law Judy Bohannon; her special nieces Linda Whitten and Sherry Evans; my best friend and brother William Tipton and his daughter Angela, and her close friends Dorothy Becker, and Brenda Pruitt. You will forever be missed and loved. There will be a graveside service to celebrate Judy's life on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Welch Memorial Cemetery 916 N Holly Street, Monterey, Tennessee 38574. Arrangements entrusted by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com