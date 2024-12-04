Lucas, Beverly Jean



Beverly Lucas of Yellow Springs, OH passed away peacefully on November 30, 2024, at the age of 93. Born on November 16, 1931, in Evanston, IL. A memorial service will be held on December 9 at 1:30pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home in Yellow Springs, Ohio with visitation beginning at 12pm. Full obituary can be found and condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





