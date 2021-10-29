MADISON, Roy Clint



ROY CLINT MADISON, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on September 17, 1931, in Nauvoo, Alabama, the son of the late John W. Madison and Annie (Williams) Woodring. Roy worked for B&O Railroad, Park Shalimar Coiffure and was a veteran of the United States Army. He enjoyed flint napping, bow making, sailing, flying, photography, racing cars and martial arts. Roy was a member of The Langley Band of Chickamogee Cherokee Indians of Southeastern United States, Woodland Indian Heritage Society, Yellow Springs



Judo Club, Springfield YMCA Judo Club and Masonic Temple. Left to cherish his memory, two sons, Chance and Logan



Madison, one daughter, Maitland (Anthony) Roberts and four grandchildren, Honor, Hayven, Story and Kindred Roberts. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie, Billy and Ray Madison and one sister, Doris Foster. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021, from 4-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with



military honors to begin at 7 pm in the funeral home.



Entombment will take place on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 1 pm in the Winston Memorial Mausoleum in Haleyville, Alabama. You may express condolences to the



