MANGEN, Maureen

MANGEN,



Sister Maureen CPPS



86, died peacefully on July 11 at Maria Joseph Center



Dayton, Ohio, under the care of hospice. She was born April 1935 near Frenchtown, Ohio, and entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood Dayton, Ohio, August 30, 1951. For 70 years she faithfully served God and His people. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:30 am. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:15 am followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 am. To attend services, one must be fully vaccinated.



Sister Maureen grew up on a farm with her parents and 6 older siblings. Being close to nature nourished her soul and fostered her call to religious life. She taught many years in



Rensselaer, Fort Wayne and Lafayette, Ind., as well as Troy and Botkins, Ohio, and in North Dakota. For more than 30 years, prayer and accompanying others on their spiritual



journey was Sister Maureen's ministry at St. John XXIII Retreat Center Hartford City, Ind., and at St. Joseph Center Tipton, Ind., although she gave retreats around the country and the world.



Sister Maureen joins her parents and 5 siblings in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters, one brother, John Mangen, nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

