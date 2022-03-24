dayton-daily-news logo
MANLEY, Bonnie Jean

Age 74 of Fairborn, formerly of Findlay, and Perrysburg, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Marie Barnette and son Earl William Merrick. She is survived by her daughter Robin (Carlos) De La Vega, son Richard

(Michelle) Merrick Jr., grandchildren Amber Merrick, Justin Merrick, Nicholas De La Vega, Amanda Wagner, William Merrick and Brittney Michalak, numerous great-grandchildren and sisters Mary Maez, Erileen Swanagan, Tanya Barnette, Debbie Cantrell, and Kim Kohl. Bonnie was a truck driver for over 30 years. She enjoyed Bowling. Services are in the care of Tobias Funeral Home – Beavercreek Chapel.


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

