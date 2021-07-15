dayton-daily-news logo
MANZO, Filomena

Filomena Manzo, age 88, of Kettering, OH, passed away

Monday, June 28, 2021. Along with her parents, the late Maddalena (Auciello) and Fiorangelo DiSalvo, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gino Manzo, and his parents, Lucia (Potesta) and Bernardo Manzo.

Filomena is survived by her siblings Domenica Manzo (Saverio), Pierina D'Amico (Angelo), Pietro DiSalvo (Paula), Maria Schweickart (Daniel); her children, Bernardina Guichard (Don), Lucio Manzo (Lia Kroeze), Tony Manzo (Antonella Caloro); grandchildren, Alessandra Pease (Ben), Sarah Guichard, Samantha Manzo (Josh Galbraith), Adam Guichard, Isabella Manzo, Domenic Manzo, Max Manzo and three great-grandchildren, Julien Parker, Ivy Antonella and Talia Monroe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 16 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kettering. Family will greet friends at the church starting at 9:30 am.

Final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.

