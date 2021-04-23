MARQUARDT, Nora L.



Nora L. Marquardt, nee Pruitt, age 91 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on April 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was predeceased by her husband Richard E. Marquardt and her granddaughter Keri Sue Crabill. She is survived by her two children, Thomas (Joanne) Beal of Centerville, Ohio, and



Diana (Thomas) Crabill of Treasure Island, Florida, as well as two grandchildren, Thomas (Jenna) Beal, Jr. of Avon, Ohio, and Laura (David) Campise of Winter Garden, Florida, and six great-grandchildren. Nora arranged to donate her remains to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

