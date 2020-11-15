MASON, George C.



87, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born March 27, 1933, in Lakewood, OH, the son of the late George C. Sr. and Florence Mason. George was a member of First Christian Church. He retired from Elliott Manufacturing. George served in the U.S. Army during the



Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Lee; and sisters Florence Sprosty, Edith Mason and Jean Novotney. George is survived by his wife of 57 years Barbara K. Mason; children Charles (Nancy) Mason, Jodi (Allen) Hayslip and Mark (Mel) Mason; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service to honor George will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM with visitation beginning at 12:00 PM at the Richards, Raff & Dunbar



Memorial Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Church Missions.




