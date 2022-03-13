MASSEY, John

MASSEY, Sr.,



MSgt. John B.



Age 89, of Huber Heights, passed away on March 7, 2022. He was born on February 26, 1933, to the late Burgoyne and Dr. Mary F. Harris.



He was raised on his grandparents' farm in Brassfield,



Kentucky, and began running it at a young age. He was a



Deacon at Goodloe Baptist Church. He served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force. He served 26 years active duty, retiring, and working as a civil engineer for the Department of Defense at WPAFB. He was a Kentucky



Colonel. Above all, John loved his family and did everything in his power to make sure they were secure, well taken care of and nurtured. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gonzella Massey; his sons: John B.



Massey Jr. and Gregory H. Massey; daughter: Valerie Jackson; brother-in-law: Roland Atley; and son-in-law: Fletcher



Hawkins Jr. His memory will be cherished by his wife,



Constance Y. Massey; his son: John B. (Heather) Massey III; daughters: Angela (Willie) Files, Felicia Hawkins, Monica (James) Ashe; grandchildren: Johnathan, Gregory J., Matthew, Zachary, Ryan, Christina, Emmanuelle, Appollonia, Bailey, Sean, and Stefan; his sister: Joan Atley; a host of precious great-grandchildren, beloved nieces: Gail and Roberta,



extended family, and his Wright-Patt family. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. A graveside service will be held at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 1:30 pm, where he will be laid to rest. To share a memory of John or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.Newcomer Dayton.com