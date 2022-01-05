MATTHIESEN, Gisela B.



Gisela B. Matthiesen, 84, of Middletown, passed away on



Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Konigsberg, Germany, on August 10, 1937, to parents, Herburt and Irene (Odrowski) Schiller. Gisela had worked in the accounting field, doing tax preparation for H & R Block and then working for herself and handling taxes for her own clientele. She enjoyed traveling and spending time outdoors and volunteering at the Arboretum. Gisela is survived by her husband, Heinz Matthiesen; two sons, Robert (Tawnya)



Matthiesen and Markus (Debra) Matthiesen; a brother,



Reinhard Schiller; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Peter Schiller. Memorial Service will be Thursday,



January 6, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding



Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Matt Bear officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:00 - 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to American Lung Association of Ohio, SW Region, 4050 Executive Park Dr., Suite 402, Cincinnati, OH 45241. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

