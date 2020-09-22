MAXWELL, Sally

MAXWELL (Brandon), Sally Kay Sally Kay (Brandon) Maxwell, age 68, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Harmony Health and Rehab in Xenia. She was born October 17, 1951, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Marcus A. and Ruth E. (McClellan) Brandon. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Earl Brandon. Sally retired from Scarff's Nursery in New Carlisle after over 20 years of service. She then went on to Blackstone Home Health Care for 2 years. She loved gardening, growing plants and working crossword puzzles. She is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom" Maxwell; sister: Barbara S. (Brandon) DeWitt; brothers: James A., Fred D. and Michael A. Brandon; step-children: Thomas Christopher Maxwell and Karen Sue McGehee; grandchildren: Justin McGehee and Brittany Orth; 2 great-granddaughters: Mackenzie and Charlotte; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Association or to Hospice of Dayton or Harmony Center. Services will be held 11:30 AM Thursday, September 24th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Walk thru visitation will be held 10:30 AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to COVID19, the family insists that masks and social distancing be enforced. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

