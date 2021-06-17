MAY, Freddie

MAY, Jr., Freddie Dean



Age 34, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, June 6, 2021. He was born November 6, 1986, to Cheryl May and the late Freddie Dean May, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents,



Henry Guy and Queenie Ester May and maternal grandparents, Clark and Lois Harper. He is survived by his mother,



Cheryl; sister, Fredricka M. May (Josh Payne); brother, Cory Lee May; (7) aunts and (6) uncles; 1 niece, Camoni May, 1 nephew, D'Angelo Lawrence, a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 18, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor Hayes Taylor, officiating. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

