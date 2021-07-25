McCOMBS, David C.



David C. McCombs, 61, of Huber Heights, passed away July 20, 2021, in his home. He was born December 10, 1959, in Springfield, the son of John E. and Shirley D. (Rinehart) McCombs. Mr. McCombs enjoyed sewing and upholstering, attending Dayton Dragon games and he was an avid clock collector. David had been employed at Morris Furniture, Dayton Discount Furniture and had been a blackjack dealer in Las Vegas. Survivors include his mother, Shirley McCombs, a brother, Todd "Taz" (Terry) McCombs, nieces and nephews, Caleb McCombs, Sandy Blair, Andrew "AJ" (Brandi) McCombs, Rachel (Chris) Miller, John Philip McCombs and Jessica Boyer, aunt, Bonnie (Ray) Hawks, uncle, Robert (Darla) McCombs, special friend, Doug and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John McCombs, a brother, Steven McCombs and a niece, Scarlett McCombs. David's family would like to give special thanks to Crossroads Hospice for all of their comfort and compassionate care. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com