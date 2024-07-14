BreakingNews
McConkey, Bruce

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

McConkey, Bruce Elmer

McCONKEY, Bruce Elmer, 68, of Springfield, was called Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, July 11, 2024, surrounded by family in his home, following a battle with cancer. Friends may visit with the family from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Thursday in Grace Bible Church, 1500 Groop Road, Springfield, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in Grace Bible Church with Pastor Nathan Rambeck and Pastor Jason Storie officiating. Burial will follow in Vale Cemetery. Full obituary may be viewed at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com

