McCOY, Betty

Betty Lou McCoy, age 88 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022. Betty was born in Grayson, Kentucky, on December 21, 1933, to the late Harland Clark and Manerva Isaacs. Shortly after moving to Hamilton, she married Donald McCoy. Together they raised a family and operated a successful business, Don's Bailbonds for many years. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and cooking, but above all, she loved spending time with her family and her dog.



Betty is survived by her grandsons, James Wagers and Joseph (Brandie Presson) McCoy; her great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Ashley, Chealse, Cody, Joby Jr., Eric, Cody, Lexi, and Jay; her many great-great-grandchildren; her nieces and nephews, Dallas, Sheila, Lynn, Alesia, Sue, Danny, Larry Joe, Bobby, Sonia; her brother, Charles Clark; as well as many extended family members and her canine companion, Daisey. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Donald Ira McCoy; her children, Robin McCoy, Donald McCoy, Karen McCoy; her grandson, Joby Wagers; and her sister, Gene Isaacs; and niece, Linda Isaacs.



Visitation will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Pastor Wilma Jackson officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



