McCUBBIN, Sr.,



Frank Marshell



84, of Selma, Ohio, passed away May 16, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Campbellsville, Kentucky, on March 14, 1937, the son of Hugh and Annie (Coontz) McCubbin. Frank served in the Unite States Marine Corps during the Korean War era. He retired from Ironworkers Local #290 after 36 years of service as an Ironworker. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Martha, a short six weeks earlier on April 2, 2021. Survivors include two children, Susan McCubbin and Frank M. (Jerri Kay) McCubbin Jr.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert McCubbin and Hugh "Cubby" McCubbin; two sisters, Mindy Kinser and Barbara Paquette; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Maurice McCubbin; and his parents. Private services will be held for Mr. McCubbin's immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

