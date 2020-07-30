McDONALD, Alverta Alverta McDonald, was called home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020. She worked briefly at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and spent most years as a stay at home mom. She attended Agape Ministries in Riverside, OH. Preceded in death by her husband, Porter McDonald; mother, Mary Scott Dangerfield; father, Henry Smith; son, Kerry McDonald; daughters, Rhonda Hendrix, Regina Taylor; granddaughters, Dana and Besheba Taylor. She leaves to cherish in her memory, her sons, Larry (Robin) and Harold (Trina) McDonald; grandchildren, Brenda Long, Tasha and Jonas Claytor, Craig McDonald, Jaymen and Jaynia McDonald, Jason (Desiree) Evans, Steven, Shawn, Carmen, Michaele Taylor and a host of great grandchildren. Online condolences can be sent to Thomasfuneral.com
McDONALD, Alverta
