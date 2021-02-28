X

MCDONALD, JOANNE

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

MCDONALD, Joanne

Age 85 of Dayton, OH, passed away on February 18, 2021. She was born April 27, 1935, to the late Rupert Taylor and Celestine Camp. She was also preceded in death by: her husband, Charles McDonald; son, Mark Shoecraft, Sr.; (2) brothers, Clarence Taylor, Sr. and Ernest Camp. Joanne is survived by: (2) sons, James (Diana) Shoecraft, Jr. and

Craig Shoecraft, Sr.; (7) grandchildren, (15) great-grandchildren and (1) great-great-grandchild; (1) sister, Linda (Joseph) Weatherspoon; a host of other family members and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Robert Hunt, Officiating, Rev. P.E. Henderson, Pastor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.