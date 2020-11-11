X

McGARRY, Theodore

McGARRY, Theodore A. "Ted"

Age 60 passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Ted was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, and has worked for Pickrel

Brother's Inc for the last 32 years. He is preceded in death by his daughter Amanda (McGarry) Crosthwaite, his father

Michael McGarry and nephew Dustin Shannon. Ted is survived by his mother Patricia McGarry, his wife of 32 years Brenda McGarry, daughter Monica McGarry, stepson Joshua

Thompson, grandchildren Donald Crosthwaite IV, Elaina and Evelyn Thompson, and Rebecca Crosthwaite, siblings Tim,

Michael 'Syd', Christopher 'Rudy', and Andrew (Yavonne) McGarry, Diane Shannon, Jackie (Carl) Madison, Missy (Dan) McClure, twenty-one nieces and nephews and twenty-seven great-nieces and nephews, many friends and his faithful

companion Zeke the dog. Family to receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the

TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Mass of

Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Calvary

Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ted's memory to the Hospice of Dayton.

