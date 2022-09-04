McGLINCHEY, Nancy



May 28, 1951 - August 1, 2022



Nancy Irene McGlinchey, (71) born May 28, 1951, died Aug. 1, 2022. Nan was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Arthur and Hilda McGlinchey and grew up in Belmont, Dayton, in the pleasant, safe 1950's. Raised by Hilda (best mom ever) with backup parents Bob and Fran Whitworth she attended Cleveland and Belmont (1969) making lifelong friends along the way.



She worked for many years at Community Blood Center where the shipping dept. was her extended family. Nan and Hilda did some traveling in the U.S. and Italy, viewing Halley's Comet from aboard a ship passing through the Panama Canal. She was a happy, kind and generous person who made the world a better place.



Politics and cruelty horrified her but she would step out of her comfort zone to work for change. She marched in Washington, D.C., for animals, in NYC for women and in Dayton for local issues. She led a quiet well deserved retirement enjoying books, music, art and her cats (first Glowie, then Ruby). Nan is preceded in death by parents, the Whitworths, ex-husband Neil Junker and pets Buffy, Celine and Glowie. She is survived by sister Diane, nephew Carlos (Carrie), longtime friend Tim Vest and New Jersey cousins.



To remember Nan please do something kind for an animal or plant something that blooms first in the spring. She would like that.

