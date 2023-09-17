McKinney, Janet Rita



Janet Rita McKinney, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Janet was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 13, 1937 to the late Rudolph and Mildred (Mick) Wimmer. She graduated from Notre Dame High School, class of 1955. She went to work for Champion Paper where she met the love of her life, Chuck McKinney. They wed on August 29, 1959 and together they raised five children. She was a devoted wife and mother, and as her children grew older, a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid supporter of Badin High School and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She gave generously of her time and love and will be dearly missed. Janet is survived by her children, Chuck (Melanie) McKinney, Pat McKinney, Mike (Teri) McKinney, Missy (Doug) Krusenklaus, and Dave McKinney; her grandchildren, Chad (Emily) McKinney, Brett (Ashley) McKinney, Andrew (Serena) McKinney, Erika (Zachary) Waller, Patrick (Samantha) McKinney, Kayla (Robby) Rogers, Matt McKinney, Joe McKinney, Alyssa McKinney, Ashley McKinney, Alexa (Kevin) McBreen, and Kyle Krusenklaus; her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Gus, Emmie, Remi, Rhett, Everett, CeCe, Huckleberry, Moxon, Kamryn, Elizabeth, Parker, and Alec; her siblings, Judy (Sam) Arminio, Mary Rose Richardson, Rudy Wimmer, and Joan (Bob) Naylor; her brother-in-law, Frank McKinney; her beloved "Friday Night Group" friends as well as many extended family members and friends too numerous to mention by name. Janet was preceded in death by her husband Chuck McKinney; her siblings, Sylvia, Tom, and Michael; her brother-in-law, Don Richardson; her sister-in-law, Brenda Mollett; her daughter-in-law, Tami McKinney; and her nephew, Joey Naylor. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Donations in Janet's memory may be gifted to the Badin High School Stadium Fund.



