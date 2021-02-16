McLAUGHLIN, Phillip J.



Age 87, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Fairfield, Ohio, on December 30, 1933, the son of Phillip and Ruth (Pfeiffer) McLaughlin, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn



(Janning) McLaughlin, daughter, Kimberly McLaughlin, and five sisters, Maxine Ark, Lila Baer, Lola Jones, Mary Jo Balling and Bette Jasko. Phil is survived by his loving wife of six years, Karon DeBrosse; his son, Scott McLaughlin (Rachel); four step-children, Marie Stinneford (John), Cheryl DeBrosse, Dan



DeBrosse (Melanie), Michael DeBrosse (Deanna) and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Phil was a long-time active member of Church of the Incarnation, where he was a member of the Social Outreach and Bible Study. He was a member and volunteer of numerous community organizations including the City of Centerville (receiving the 2018 Mayor's Award for Community Service), The Golf Club at Yankee Trace and the Sister City Committee. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a Bachelor's degree and was a proud supporter of the Dayton Flyers. He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service as a Packaging Engineer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Avenue, with Father Ignatius Madanu, celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A brief visitation will be held at the church at 10:15 a.m. until the time of the mass on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in memory of Phil to the Ignatian Spirituality Project at ispretreats.org or Dayton Right to Life at daytonlife.org. Online condolences may be left for the family at DaytonFunerals.com. Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home in care of arrangements.

