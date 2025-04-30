McNary, James Robert "Jim"



James "Jim" R. McNary, 89, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2025. Jim was born and raised in Urbana, OH.



Jim was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Pauline and his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie McNary, and son Vince (Alisha) McNary, and grandchildren Lauren, Kelsie, Morgan, Karlie, and Kara.



Jim graduated from Urbana High School, served in the United States Army, worked as a draftsman, a postal carrier, a volunteer fireman, and was the owner/operator of Jim's Cleaning Service.



He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Harmony Lodge #8, and was a part of the Shrine Club.



Jim will be cremated with services in Urbana to be determined at a later date.



