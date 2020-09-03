X

McQUERY, Cathy Jo Cathy Jo McQuery, age 68, of Dayton, OH, and formerly of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, OH. She was born March 19, 1952, in Dayton to the late James and Carol Kirchner. She retired from US Bank as a loan officer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack McQuery; and brother, Bo Kirchner. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Wade) Whitesell of Eaton, OH, and Andrea (Jon) Andre of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren: Alexander Johnston, Abbigail Whitesell, Allison Whitesell, Jonathon Andre, Grace Andre and Henry "Hank" Andre; brother, Steve Kirchner of Beavercreek, OH; and two nieces and one nephew. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 10:00 am until time of memorial service at 11:00 am at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

