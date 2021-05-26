MEININGER, Daniel Earl



September 29,1932 - May 22, 2021



Dan Meininger was received into the presence of the Lord on May 22, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Julius and Rose Meininger, his sister, Joan Richardson, his wife, Betty Meininger and his daughter, Michele Meininger. He is



survived by his children Pamela Houck (Gregory), Michael Meininger (Judith), Carol Mays (Steven) and Nancy Entrekin (Hugh) and by his grandchildren, Benjamin and Christopher Houck (Brittany), Casey and Sean Flynn, Matthew, Andrew and Christopher Meininger, and Oliver and Emerson Entrekin. Dan grew up in Indianapolis and went on to attend Indiana University in Bloomington in a combined program for undergraduate and medical school in six years. After his first year of medical studies he married Betty Clare Lukenbill, to whom he was a devoted husband for their 63 years together. Following medical school graduation in 1957, he began an internship. After one year he was called to active duty and assigned to Pepperell Air Force Base in St. John, Newfoundland. Upon landing at the base, he was told there were two available jobs, radiologist or meat inspector. He made the wise choice of the first option, and upon completion of his assignment, entered a radiology residency at Henry Ford Hospital in



Detroit, Michigan. After completing residency in 1963, Dan was asked by then department head George Nichol to join the Radiology Department at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. So he moved, along with his growing family (now three children) to Kettering. As the department grew from three physicians and as the field of radiology exploded with new technology and services, Dan guided the formation of Radiology Physicians, Inc. and served as Medical Director of the



hospital's Department of Medical Imaging from 1974-1991. He and his colleagues were pioneers in introducing new technology and were extensively involved in planning an entirely new imaging department that opened in 1983, which included the introduction of MRI imaging in 1988. He retired in 1994 with the intent to "read books that are NOT radiology." A life-long learner, in his retirement Dan took college classes and read history to add to his other fields of interest. Whether it was learning about birds, collecting seashells, building Heath Kit electronics or working on cars, Dan was ever-inquiring and engaged. He and Betty traveled extensively, but



always came back to their favorite places at Sanibel Island, Winter Park and Hilton Head. Not solely an academic, Dan



also enjoyed skiing, running, golf, sailing, and hiking and he loved and appreciated all God's creatures and nature (except for lawn mowing). While these facts may give some of his



history, they fail to describe the man of character that he was. Truly devoted to his wife and five children, he guided their



diverse and sometimes crazy lives with great love, patience, wisdom and a quirky sense of humor. He was a man of deep faith who in all things big or seemingly small, was committed to doing what was right. He treasured the times he spent with his family and was a ready supporter in his children's endeavors, plans, struggles and successes. Always ready to hear and help with a medical question, he supported his friends and fellow members in the congregation at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was a sensitive, kind and gentle spirit throughout his life, and will be greatly missed. A service remembering and celebrating Dan will be held at the chapel at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio, at 9:30 am on



Saturday, May 29, 2021, with burial following at David's



Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road. Guests are welcome to greet family members prior to the chapel service or following the burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to



Hospice of Dayton who served him well in his last days, to



Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Men's Bible Breakfast and Third Thursday Ministry), or to the charity of your choice.



