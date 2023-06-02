Mercer, Beverly

Mercer (Jackson), Beverly Anne



BEVERLY ANNE (JACKSON) MERCER, 95, of Fairborn, passed away at Legacy Beavercreek following a brief illness. She was born in Alliance, Ohio on October 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles Olen and Kathleen Delores (Johnston) Jackson.



Beverly retired from Grandview Memorial Hospital, Dayton where she was a registered nurse and night supervisor. She was a devoted member of Fairborn United Methodist Church.



In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Roger W. "Bill" Mercer; brothers, Charles Harold Jackson, Roger Jackson and William Jackson; and sister, Vivian Jackson Butcher. She is survived by her children, Marsha (Ron) Boone, Roger "Bill" (Patti) Mercer II, Michele (Gerald) Mercer-Phares, and Joseph (Paula) Mercer; sister, Roberta Jackson Collins; sister-in-law, Pat Jackson; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



A celebration of Beverly's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 in the Fairborn United Methodist Church, 100 N. Broad St., Fairborn, OH 45324.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Fairborn United Methodist Church for the benefit of their preschool.



