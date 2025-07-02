Ohio to sue ‘timeshare exit’ companies for failing to deliver $68K in services

However, the companies are accused of using the same kind of tactics to sell their services during in-person meetings with consumers, promising to negotiate on the consumer’s behalf with the timeshare servicing company and accepting money from the consumer up front, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleges that the companies then didn’t deliver the services within the promised 90-day period, repeatedly delayed when they would do so and ultimately never did. Meanwhile, consumers continued to be charged by the timeshare servicing companies.

In all, the attorney general said that seven customers of the companies reported losing a combined $68,239.

The lawsuit asks the court to pay restitution to its defrauded customers and fine the companies up to $25,000 per violation mentioned in the suit.

Yost also announced a lawsuit in Franklin County against Marioth Custom Construction and its owner for repeatedly delaying remodeling services, and a lawsuit in Hamilton County against Weapon X Motorsports and its owner for filing to fulfill orders for car parts and other items.