MESLER, Maark

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689403-01_0_0000689403-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689403-01_0_0000689403-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">MESLER, Mark Edward<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 55, of Oxford, passed away on May 11, 2021. He was born on September 27, 1965, in Hamilton, to the late Myron and Fran Melser. <br/><br/>Mark, Mike, and Myron owned and operated Mesler Autobody for 25 plus years. He was respected and well-liked by the people he served. He was an avid, AMC car collector; belonged to the AMC Club; and won trophies in many car shows. AMX Javelin was his <br/><br/>favorite car. Mark loved boating, water skiing, and fishing. He loved his family and his pets. <br/><br/>Mark is survived by his brothers, Mike (Maria) Mesler, Marty (Lisa) Mesler, Mitch (Katrinia) Mesler and Larry Mesler; niece, Leslie (Ken) Petrosky; nephew, Max Mesler; dear friend, <br/><br/>Bonnie Sieter; and numerous other family and friends.<br/><br/>He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Madison Frances Mesler; sister, Kendra Schlichter; brothers, Richard Mesler and Jeff Mesler.<br/><br/>Visitation will be Monday, May 17, 2021, from 12 p.m. until time of his funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Ogle Paul Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, 45056<br/><br/>Memorial contributions may be offered to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton 45011.<br/><br/>Condolences may be offered to the family at</font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com</u></font></p><br/>