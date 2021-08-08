MESSERSCHMITT,



Dorothy Marie



Dorothy Marie Messerschmitt, age 100, of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton Senior Living on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Dorothy was born in Richmond, Kentucky, on August 22, 1920, to Floyd King and Fannie (Singer) King. Dorothy was married to her beloved late husband William P. Messerschmitt Sr. and was a devoted mother of three children. She was a housewife, and hobbies included painting and sewing. She was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God. Her passion was her family, her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and studying her Bible.



Dorothy is survived by her son William P. Messerschmitt Jr. (Carol), and her daughter, Susan A. Moorman (Daniel); as well as seven grandchildren, Bill Hunter Jr. (Tina), Bill Carr Jr. (Lynn), Marc Messerschmitt (Katie), Tracy King (Jason), Brian Messerschmitt (Liz), Mandy Hunter Graham (Jeremy), and



Angie Leimbach (Joe). Dorothy is also survived by fourteen great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Messerschmitt Sr.; loving daughter, Gail Hunter; father Floyd King; mother Fannie (Singer) King; sisters, Edith Allen and Jennie Bell Davis; and brothers Clyde King and Burton King.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave. Hamilton, Ohio, 45013. Funeral service will be at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jason King of True Point Church officiating. Burial will follow at Landmark Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to DayCity Hospice at 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. The family would like to also extend a special thank you to the staff at DayCity Hospice and to the staff at Woodlands of Hamilton for all their care and support.



www.browndawsonflick.com