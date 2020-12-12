X

MICHAELS, David

David Michaels, 54, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020, at

Kettering Medical Center. He was born October 03, 1966, in Dayton, to David and Lydia Plowtho Michaels. He loved to fish and drag-race.

David is survived by his wife, Jennifer Michaels; children: Ashley Michaels, Kristen

Morgan (Cody), Abby Michaels, Ethan Brown; parents, David and Lydia Michaels; grandchildren: Avie Morgan, Stephen, Stellie; sisters, Christina Neumeier (Mark), Trisha Pike (Greg); stepchildren, Bailey Ary (Austin), Joshua Robinson.

There are no services at this time and cremation has been scheduled.

