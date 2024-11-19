Middendorf, Robert "Pete" E.



Age 80 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Saturday November 16, 2024 at 7:12 pm at Gateway Springs Health Center. He was born on September 2, 1944 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Robert J. and Josephine (Oldiges) Middendorf. He was educated in St. Joseph School graduating from Hamilton Catholic in 1962. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. On April 26, 1969 in Sacred Heart Church he married Christine L. Vocke. He was employed at Mosler Safe Company, Union Bricklayer, Stanley Steamer, and for 30 years was custodian at St. Ann School retiring in 2007 and later part-time at Matandy Steel. He was a member of St. Ann Church and American Legion. He was an avid sportsman who dearly loved his Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was a coach for Lindenwald Little League and St. Ann School's basketball. He is survived by his wife, Chris; his sons, Rob (Kathy) Middendorf and Nick (Chris) Middendorf; he was "Papaw" to Jake, Abby, Lizzie, Caroline, Annie and Lila; sister, Linda Middendorf; brothers and sisters in law, Sharon (the late Jack) Loeffler, Tom (Rita) Vocke, Dave (late Robin) Vocke, Tim (Becky) Vocke, and Joe Keller; also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Donna Middendorf, Betty Keller and Mary Jo (Vic) Dean. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 21, 2024 from 6-8 pm at the Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, 3028 Pleasant Avenue, Hamilton, OH, with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to a Hospice of Cincinnati, Hamilton Unit or the Parkinson's Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff at Gateway Springs for their loving care of Pete. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



