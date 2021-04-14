MIESSE, Irene M.



Irene M. Miesse, 88, of Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord on April 11, 2021. She was born on



February 23, 1933, in Celina, Ohio, the daughter of the late



Norman C. and Maude B. (Hone) Thomas. Irene was a



talented play-by-ear church



pianist and Sunday School teacher for many years in



several local churches and looked to Christ in all she did. She and her husband founded and owned Miesse's Herbs, through which she served the health needs of the community for over 50 years as a naturopathic practitioner, foot reflexologist, and representative of Shaklee and Nature's Sunshine Products. She is survived by her husband of over 70 years, Frank Miesse, age 89, and 5



children: Rickey Miesse (Gail); Debbie Hatten (Jack); Kent Miesse (Tanya); Brent Miesse (Roseanne); and Jock Calvin Miesse (Su). She was a loving, godly grandmother and inspiration to her 23 grandchildren: Autumn, Liberty, Jason, Rickey Jr., Heidi, Mark, Wendy, Suzanne, Sam, Damon, Erica, Brett, Kenya, Kent Jr. "Buddy", Frankie, Andrew, Brittney, Kaitlyn, Sydney and Nik; 50 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Miesse of Celina. Irene was preceded in death by her daughter, Vicki "Sissy" Conley; son-in-law, Gareth Conley; daughter-in-law, Jan (Booghier) Miesse; sisters and brothers-in-law all of Celina, RoseAnn (Thomas) Miesse and Miletus Miesse, Jr., and Dan Miesse; and three granddaughters, Jill (Miesse) Jensen, Nikki Miesse and Molly Miesse. Viewing for Irene will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 10a.m. - 12p.m., with service beginning at 12p.m., at Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life



Celebration Center, Springfield, Ohio. Condolences may be



expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



