MILLER, Cynthia D.



77 of Springfield passed away December 29, 2021, in her residence surrounded by a loving family. She was born in Urbana, Ohio, on July 13, 1944, the daughter of Edward and Charlotte Adams. Cynthia was devoted to her family and was known as being a hard worker. She retired from Bob Evans with over 25 years of service. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents; husband Lee Miller (Miller Drain); and brothers Thomas and Terry Adams. Survivors include her children Heidi (Steve) Marlow, Robin (Todd) Fite, Jerry Anglemyer, and Hope (Mark) Smith; brother Paul (Tammy) Adams; sisters Linda (Art) Crabtree and Penny (Allen) Reece; 17 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A special recognition to Codey Brust and Rachel Nibert that lived with her and took care of her in her last few years of her life. Services to honor Cynthia will be Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Visitation will begin at Noon. Burial will take place in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



