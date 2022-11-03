MILLER, Vincent Rodgers



72, of Huber Heights, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, in Kettering Hospital.



He was born on September 14, 1950, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Lester and Carolyn (Rodgers) Miller, Jr. He was a graduate of Troy High School in 1969. He married Bonita Chipley on June 1, 1974. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati where he earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1974. He then graduated from The Ohio State University with his MS in Mechanical Engineering in 1981. He worked as an aeronautical engineer at AF Research Lab at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 36 years. Vince was a part-time math teacher since 1980 to present at Edison State Community College.



He was involved in American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Dayton Section, over 6 decades being a Life Member and their Treasurer from 1974 to present. He volunteered many years as his daughters' sports coaches, Wayne Music Club, Wayne Band Chaperone, and most recently on the Edison Foundation Board. He committed many hours working with the Miami Valley Veterans Museum in Troy, Ohio. He received many honors and recognitions over the years. In addition, he was an avid Buckeye fan and a 20 year member of The Ohio State University Ushering Team (D-Deck For Life).



Vince is survived by his wife: Bonnie Miller; daughters: Angela Vance and Sara (Megan) Miller; sister: Suzanne (Ken) Kobalka; brother: Craig (Sue) Miller; grandchildren: Carissa and Kaylee Vance; nieces: Erika (Austin) Paul and Katelyn Miller; and nephew: Roman Miller.



Visitation will take place at Baird Funeral Home in Troy, Ohio, from 4-7 PM on Friday, November 4, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM at St. Peter Catholic Church in Huber Heights with the Fr. Robert Hale as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Troy, Ohio following the funeral service. Arrangements are by Baird Funeral Home.



Any donations can be made to the Edison Foundation or the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



The family of Vince wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Kettering Cancer Center and the staff on the 5th floor.

