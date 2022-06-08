MINNIEFIELD, Alberta



Alberta Minniefield passed away on June 2, 2022, at the age of 87. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 12pm at Payne Chapel AME Church 320 S. Front St., Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service, the family will receive friends from 11am - 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH. The service can be viewed via livestream at www.donaldjordanmc.com beginning at 12pm.

