Moore, Artis



Age 80, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 7, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



