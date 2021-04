MOORE, Darrell L.



Darrell L. Moore, 55, passed away March 25, 2021, in



Akron, Ohio. He was born



December 3, 1965, in Hamilton, Ohio. He is survived by his



father, Lee Moore, step-mother Charlene Moore, and brother Tracy W. Moore. No services will be held. Interment



in Greenwood Cemetery,



Hamilton, Ohio.