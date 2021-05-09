MORAVEC, Dorothy



91, of Englewood, passed away peacefully, Thursday, May 6, 2021. She was born October 1, 1929, in Dayton, to Martin and Elizabeth (Toth) May who preceded her in death, also preceding her was her beloved husband William Moravec in 2011



after 63 years of marriage, sister Mary and brother Martin. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Linda Bryan, grandsons William (Kim) Singer, Nicholas (Jennifer) Singer, great-granddaughters, Kayla (Dominic) DeMarco, Ashley



Singer and Reagan Singer. She was a 1947 graduate of Kiser High School, was a former member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church and member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Dorothy enjoyed baking and making candy, but especially loved cooking for her family. Due to COVID guidelines (please wear mask and practice social distancing) there will be a walk-through visitation, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Boulevard, Englewood, starting at 11:00 am, followed by a service at 12:00 pm. Dorothy will be buried in Calvary Cemetery next to her beloved William. To leave a message or share a memory of Dorothy, please visit:



www.kindredfuneralhome.com. Dorothy's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Grace Brethren Village where she was a resident, for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dorothy may be made to: Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Road, Englewood, Ohio, 45322.

